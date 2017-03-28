Pakistan on track to become Asian Tiger

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): With a substantial increase in its economic growth rate, thanks to the improved security, the country can be seen going on the right track of development to become an Asian Tiger in near future.

According to a message received here Tuesday, this was stated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Luxembourg and European Union, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi while addressing a large gathering of Belgian and European parliamentarians, senior diplomats, academics and media persons at the Pakistan Day reception arranged by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels to mark 77 years of the Pakistan Resolution.

Ambassador Hashmi said that Pakistan has made huge sacrifices in war against terrorism. The sacrifices made by her country were not only for the security of its own citizens but to make the entire world safe from the menace of terrorism and being the frontline state it suffered most in terms of loss of human lives and material resources.

Two photographic exhibitions arranged on this occasion became centre of attraction for the participants. One of them was an exhibition of photographs of spectacular mountains of Pakistan taken by Belgian journalists who visited Pakistan for trekking, as Pakistan has 8 of the world’s top 15 highest peaks including the second highest peak K-2.

The other exhibition was that of photographs and videos by Finland based Pakistani artist Nayab Ikram who works with concepts of cultural identity formation. Her art project “In Between” is about feeling of belonging to two different cultures. She uses hair as a symbol and through photographs and videos looks at hair from the perspective of modern and traditional cultures.

Belgian artists Arnaud Eurin and Carlo Strazzante enthralled audience by playing tunes of Pakistani songs on sitar and tabla on this occasion.