Pakistan, Oman tied in historic bond, share common future: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Minister for Social Development of Oman Sheikh Mohammed bin Said bin Saif al-Kalbani said Pakistan and Oman were strategic neighbors and the progress and prosperity of both the countries was also linked with each other.

In a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan in Oman Ali Javed, the Omani minister spoke high of the bilateral historic, brotherly and strong ties, said a press release received here Friday.

The ambassador briefed the minister on the state of bilateral relations and the visits of parliamentary, political and military leadership and people to people contacts besides the bilateral agreements on trade and cooperation.

He appreciated the role of Sultan of Oman Sultan Qaboos and stressed the promotion of bilateral ties as the two countries shared the common views on the bilateral, regional and viewpoint.

The ambassador also lauded the performance of Pak-Oman Investment Company which had been founded with $100 million value during the visit of Sultan Qaboos. The assets of the company had now grown to $600 million, he added.

The Omani minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan over the holding of general elections. He also appreciated the role of Pakistani expatriates staying in Oman and supported Pakistan Social Club and establishment of central and branch offices.

The ambassador also presented a copy of embassy’s newsletter and Chaunsa mangoes of Pakistan.

Around 272,000 Pakistani expatiates reside in Oman which is the fifth largest number of expatriates in the world. Both the countries also operate flights from 10 cities of the two countries.