Pakistan, Oman FMs stress importance of connectivity between Gwadar, Duqm ports

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Oman on Wednesday stressed the importance of connectivity between Gwadar and Duqm Port and early conclusion of accords on mutual cooperation.

It was re-affirmed to broaden the horizon of interaction among technical experts through ‘Joint Working Groups’ on Trade, Investment, Food Security and Energy whereas Pak Oman Investment Company was readily considering diversification.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi currently visiting Oman from January 29-31, was received on Wednesday by Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Alawi at Foreign Ministry for ‘Bilateral Strategic Consultations’ over-viewing relations in their entire spectrum and exchanged views on situation in the region, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.