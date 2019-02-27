Pakistan offers vast opportunities for FDI and joint ventures in information and culture: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here Wednesday said Pakistan offered vast opportunities for foreign direct investment, joint ventures in infrastructure, development, electricity generation, agro-based industry, information and culture.

He was speaking during a meeting with President of Emirates Policy Centre, Dr Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, who called on him along with UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi.

He said that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enjoyed deep rooted religious, cultural and commercial relations and we highly value these fraternal ties with the brotherly people and government of the UAE.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the UAE was one of the largest investors in Pakistan and recent visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan further reinforced growing bilateral economic relations.

The minister said that Pakistan had relaxed visa for the UAE and reduced the visa fee for its nationals too.

The minister emphasized the need for collaboration between research institutes of the two brotherly countries.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also informed about the recent violations of Pakistan’s airspace by Indian aircraft and the country’s response by striking down two Indian planes.

Fawad said that Pakistan did not want escalation and it had just exercised her right of self-defense in view of an act of Indian intrusion.The minister said that Pakistan had arrested a pilot of Indian plane and like a civilized and responsible member of international community was treating him with best medical facilities.

Dr Ebtesam Al-Ketbi said that Pakistan had always been a friend and second home for the UAE nationals and recent extempore speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan during World Government Summit had won the hearts of the people of the UAE. She called for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation and partnership in various fields.