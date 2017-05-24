Pakistan offers lucrative business, trade and investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul

Haque promoted Pakistan as a preferred destination for French businesspersons, traders and investors during his three days visit to Normandy region of France from May 17 to -19, 2017.

According to a message received here Wednesday, the visit was organized

by French Senator Pascal Allizard, President, Pakistan-France Friendship Group in the French Senate and Mayor of Conde-en-Normandie.

During the visit Ambassador was hosted by Mayors of three cities

including Caen, Arromanches and Conde-en-Normandie.

He met with local Pakistanis and visited a number of business and

industrial establishments.

While addressing a grand reception given in his honor by the city hall

of Conde-en-Normandie, the Ambassador thanked Senator Allizard excellent organization of the visit.

He said that the visit was part of this outreach initiative to various

regions of France to promote Pakistan and to interact with the local French politicians, businesspersons, industrialists, entrepreneurs and media to brief them about the business, trade and investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

The Ambassador visited the famous French dairy company Isigny-Saint-Mere, where Mr. Camille Mancelle, Director Export of the factory gave him a detailed briefing on the state of art facilities available in the factory for making cheese and butter. Ambassador also visited the ADGene – Bio-analysis Laboratory specialized in molecular biology and microbiology mandated to improve productivity of the agriculture sector.

The Ambassador informed the managements of the factories that Pakistan has a strong agricultural base and is looking for modern food processing technologies to add value to its agriculture products.

At Cormelles-le-Royal, the Ambassador visited PSA Factory specialized in manufacturing transmission systems for multiple car manufacturers including Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall and Opel. The Ambassador informed PSA management that Pakistan is an emerging market and provides ample opportunities for French automations to invest in Pakistan.

Normandy is an important historic and diverse region of France, which specialize in food processing automotive and electric devices industry.