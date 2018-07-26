Pakistan offers condolences over fire incident in Greece

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan on Thursday offered its heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Greece on the deadly wildfire that hit the northeast of Athens.

“We also express our deep sympathies to the bereaved families and their loved ones in this hour of grief,” a Foreign Office statement issued here.

Due to the tragic incident, over 80 people lost their lives and thousands were missing. The fire had caused huge damage to the property.

“The people of Pakistan stand with the people of Greece and assure of their support to the Greek government in efforts aimed at responding to this disaster,” the statement added.