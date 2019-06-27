ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Pakistan has offered Afghanistan to work towards devising a Bilateral Engagement Strategy on media cooperation to bridge their mutual trust deficit, Special Assistant

to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday.

“Regular media exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan can help dispel negative perception about each other for a more productive relationship,” the

SAPM told APP after participating in the delegation-level talks, led by Prime

Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the PM House.

The SAPM said Pakistan would be pleased to share with Afghanistan its entertainment and film material, dubbed into Pashto and Darri languages

for the understanding of local Afghan people.