Pakistan now on path to stability: Ahsan

SIALKOT, June 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development

Ehsan Iqbal said on Sunday that PML-N government had put the country on path to economic and political stability after pulling it out of energy crisis inherited by the previous government.

He was talking to newsmen after inaugurating the new DC office building at District Complex Narowal. The project completed with Rs. 150 million cost.

Federal Minister said that the national economy was in taking-off

position due to effective governemt’s economic and industry-friendly policies due to which country industrial sector was developing speedily.

Pakistan’s full membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

was a great success, which proved the effectiveness and positivity of its foreign policy, he added.