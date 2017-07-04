Pakistan now enjoys status of fast developing country: PM

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Tuesday expressing his pleasure over Pakistan cricket team’s marvels

during the ICC Champions Trophy, said due to the policies of PML-N

government, Pakistan now enjoyed the status of a fast developing

country among the comity of nations.

He said when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came to

power in 2013, the country was at the brink of default, with power

shortage and terrorism plaguing the people.

But Pakistan embarked upon a journey of progress and

prosperity with several development initiatives taken by his

government, boosting its power, energy and infrastructure sectors,

he added.

The prime minister was addressing a reception held here to

welcome the ICC Champions Trophy triumphant Pakistan cricket team.

He assured that his government would continue patronage of

sports in the country.

Earlier, the Pakistan team led by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed were

introduced to the prime minister.

The team was warmly received by ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb,

Abid Sher Ali, Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Muhammad

Asif, advisor Irfan Siddiqui and others. Leader of the House in

Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique,

federal cabinet members and a number of parliamentarians were also

present on the occasion.

The reception was attended by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman

Sheheryar Khan, Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi, Chief

Selector Inazam ul Haq and former national cricket stars.

The prime minister said the power sector was now witnessing an

unprecedented boom with the establishment of new power plants.

Similarly, a vast network of roads and motorways was being

laid, he said, mentioning the Lahore to Karachi motorway and

six-lane Hyderabad-Sukkar-Multan-Lahore motorway.

He said Gwadar and Khunjrab were also being linked through

roads at a cost of about 1,000 billion rupees.

The country’s growth rate was on the surge, which would soon

touch the mark of 6 per cent, he added.

The prime minister said the backbone of terrorists had been

broken and informed the gathering that he was told by the Azad

Kashmir prime minister and the Gilgit Baltistan chief minister

about the influx of visitors thronging the scenic valleys.

He said such a phenomenon was being observed during the last

few years as the visitors were arriving Neelum and Leepa valleys

and Khunjrab Pass.

He said such prospects were also infusing new spirit into

sports activities in the country.

The prime minister said Pakistan had its self respect and

advised Najam Sethi not to beg any foreign team to come and play

here.

Expressing his confidence, he said time was not far off

when all the international cricket teams would line up to play

with Pakistan team at its homeland.

The prime minister recounted his childhood memories regarding

the cricket game and the tips which were given to him for improving

his batting.

He said scarcity of playgrounds was the main issue, which

were usually occupied by teams of grown-up people.

He assured that playgrounds with allied facilities would be

constructed at all the union councils to offer facilities to the

young budding players.

The prime minister mentioned a particular incident of his

childhood when they were forced to leave Railways playground.

“Never felt so much pain on the Panama leaks or JIT, as we had

felt at that time over our forced expulsion from the ground,” he

quipped.

Expressing his resolve, he said Pakistanis were the

conquerors of all fields and if Allah Almighty’s support continued,

they would emerge successful in future as well.

The prime minister lauded the performance of the national team

and addressed them as ‘leaders, heroes and the prime minister of

the country’.

He said they only held titles but the players like them were

the real heroes who had made the nation proud. “Like the whole nation,

I have the same desire to meet you,” he added.

The prime minister also praised PCB Chairman Shaheryar Khan by

narrating his long time acquaintance.

He thanked the PCB chairman for apprising the gathering about his

performance in a friendly match held in Harare, Zimbabwe in 1990

during the Commonwealth summit.

“I scored 36 runs and remained not out by hitting boundaries

in a friendly match played by UK premier and Maldives president,

besides other heads of state,” he added.

The prime minister fondly recollected that he could not

tolerate being targeted with a bouncer and often retaliated with a

boundary or sometimes, it ended with his departure.

He said his daughter Maryam recorded his message for the team

during his stay in Jeddah in which he had felicitated them over the

final win.

Earlier on the arrival of the triumphant team at the PM Office,

national songs were played. Classical maestro Raees Ahmed and Shafqat

Amanat Ali Khan also cast a spell with their superb performances.

In his comments, Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmed credited

team’s collective efforts and nation’s prayers for their superb

performance in the tournament. He also recited Naat on the occasion.

Team members Shoaib Malik, Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, the

centurion during the final match, and Hassan Ali, the golden ball winner,

recounted their experiences during the campaign for ICC Champions Trophy.

Shoaib Malik and Azhar Ali hilariously mentioned the events

helping their headway through the well competed final.

They also expressed their gratitude for the reception hosted

by the prime minister.

Fakhar Zaman informed that he had dreamt of being out on a no

ball and getting a new lease of life, leading to score a century.

Hassan Ali said Pakistan was a peaceful country to host mega

events and invited cricket playing countries to play here.

PCB Chairman Shaheryar Khan said the ICC Champions Trophy

win was a first step in building the edifice which required much

more in future.

He announced that Sarfraz Ahmed would now onward, lead

Pakistan test team as a skipper.

He also invited the Indian team to play bilateral cricket matches

as it would benefit the game manifold.

He announced that negotiations with Sri Lanka and West Indies

were underway for hosting cricket series in Pakistan.

The PCB chairman very fondly highlighted a past event and

praised the cricketing skills of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

Najam Sethi said there were many ups and downs during this

long journey, but the Pakistan cricket revived under the directives

and consistent support from the prime minister.

Now the prospects for holding international events were bright

after the national team brought laurels to the country, he added.

In September, an ICC team would visit Pakistan, followed by Sri

Lankan and West Indies teams, he said.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the prime minister gave

away souvenirs, prizes and medals to the national team players and PCB

office bearers.

Pakistan cricket team had trounced Indian team in the limited

overs one-day final match of the ICC Champions Trophy held in England

in June by a margin of 180 runs after ravaging its renowned strong

batting line and posting a formidable total of 338 for four.