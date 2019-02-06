Pakistan noted regression in relations with ME during Nawaz era: says Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Pakistan had noted regression in relations with Middle East during the era of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in an interview with a private news channel programe here Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif, who was the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had no proper ties with Middle East, he said. The disunion had also been observed between the national institutions and civilian functionaries, he said adding that there had been unmatched decisions found among the leaders of national institutions.

While, during the power politics of Paklstan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), the ties of Pakistan with Middle East, had noted upward side, he said.

The information minister said that all the institutions and their heads hold coordination with each other besides matching decision. The credit goes to the PTI leadership for strengthening the working of national institutions in a proper manner, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said.

He further stated that on major national issues, the civilian and army leadership were found on the same page. All the national institutions are working under their prescribed parameters, he reclaimed.

In reply to a question, he said the leader of PTI government Imran Khan, holds zero tolerance on corruption.

He said that the accountability process would continue unabated without discrimination.

About Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership, the minister said that graph of the politics of Asif Ali Zardari, had been plummeting.

To a question about Sahiwal and Model Town incidents, he said both the tragedies are regrettable.

He, however said that Judicial Commission could be formed if the victim’s family expressed their desire to do so.

To another question, he said that 23 percent of the country’s people had affected due to price hike in gas products.

He added that a legislation would be introduced for discouraging the trend of purchasing of properties or keeping assets on the other names.