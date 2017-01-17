Pakistan not to accept external pressure on IWT: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Minister for Defence, Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said Pakistan would not accept any

external pressure on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) reached with

India in 1960 for distribution of water between the two countries.

“Each and every clause of the IWT should be followed by both

the signataries in its letter and spirit,” he said while talking to

media persons after addressing a national seminar.

The seminar titled “Hydro Politics around Pakistan:

Reassessing the Efficacy of IWT,” was organized by the Institute of

Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) here at the

National Defence University (NDU).

Commenting on India’s latest move to build Ratle Dam on the

River Chemnab after Baglihar and Kishanganga project, the minister

said Pakistan did an extensive exercise in one and half years over

the issue.

“Pakistan’s case is stronger than that of India and we

would safeguards its national interests at every cost,” he asserted.

Answering a question, the minister underlined the need for

conserving water, electricity and gas, highlighting the importance

of developing habit of conservation at every level.

In the existing system, he said, Pakistan had sufficient water

resources to meet its needs but “we will have to end the culture of

wastage.”

Replying to another question, Khawaja Asif said around 6,500

MW electricity would be added in the national grid during a period

from April to December this year.

The electricity would be coming from five power generation

plants, out of which two are coal-fired and three LNG-based. “This

will help eliminate the power shortages in peak summer season,” he

said adding 3,500 MW more electricity would be added in the system

from other resources by the end of the current year.

He expressed confidence that the commitment made by the Prime

Minister with regard to overcoming the load-shedding in the given

time would be fulfilled.

Earlier addressing participants of the seminar, Khawaja Asif

said the waters regime as envisaged in the IWT continued to take the

brunt of Indian mindset and their inclination to interfere with the

waters, exclusively reserved for Pakistan.

“The potential to interfere is widened if not actualized, in

the backdrop of conflicts between the two countries.”

However, he said, treaty was an instrument which could avoid

wars, so Pakistan’s focus remained on implementation of the treaty

in letter and spirit.

“The question of upper and lower riparian is essentially a

misnomer in the IWT context. In the first place, Pakistan needs to

stick to the treaty, while emphasizing on its true implementation.

Secondly, we need to keep in mind that the country’s water security

dilemma is accentuated in the absence of an effective water storage

capacity, water conservation and management strategy,” he remarked.

The minister said situation could be improved through a multi-

pronged and time efficient management; and a strong political will

to translate plans into reality.

“We should put our house in order and take meaningful steps to

enhance our storage capacity.”

He said both the countries were bound to follow the IWT

clauses in letter and spirit and no side could abrogate them

unilaterally.

In his welcome address, President NDU Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar

said the IWT 1960 had been the most outstanding achievement that

established a technical formula and mechanism for water division of

the Indus basin river system in an otherwise politically volatile

region.

The legal instrument, he said, had so far sustained and

delivered despite ups and downs in Pakistan India relations.

Other participants of the seminar emphasised that water, being

a lifeline” had become an important factor in shaping the

relationship between co-riparian in the changing geo-strategic

environment.

Pakistan and India share the waters of Indus River Basin which

has been a major source of contention between the two states since

independence.

In order to resolve the disputes, both countries signed IWT in

1960 with the help of World Bank which has survived over five

decades of hostilities between the two states.

However, due to the recent indigenous upsurge in Indian

Occupied Kashmir (IOK), water has once again become a divisive

issue.

Indian statement “blood and water cannot flow together” and

the threat of unilateral abrogating the treaty has resulted into a

new wave of hydro politics around Pakistan and brought IWT under

stress.

Highlighting Pakistan’s primary concerns regarding the IWT,

the seminar participants gave different suggestions to counter the

Indian hydro hegemony in an effective manner.