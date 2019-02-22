Pakistan not preparing for war, but to give surprise against any Indian aggression: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 22 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday said Pakistan’s Armed Forces were not preparing for war, but they would give a surprise to India in response to any aggression.

Addressing a news conference here, he said Pakistan would not wish to go into war, and if India initiated any aggression and it must keep in mind “You (India) shall never be able to surprise. Pakistan Armed Forces shall never be surprised by you, but let me assure you. We shall surprise you.”

He said threats and reports of a war were coming from Indian side, adding that Pakistan was just using its right to self-defence.