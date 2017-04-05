Pakistan, Norway BPC discuss evolving peace, security environments

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): A two-day 9th session of Pakistan-Norway

Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Oslo from April 3, discussed the evolving peace and security environments in their respective regions.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office issued here Wednesday,

international issues of mutual interest also came under discussion.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Zaheer A Janjua,

Additional Secretary (Europe), while the Norwegian side was led by Ambassador Tine Morch Smith, Director General Department of Regional Affairs, Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks were held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. The two sides

reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further strengthening cooperation, especially in economic, trade, investment, cultural, and educational fields.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation at the United Nations and other

multilateral fora.

The Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) called on Marit Berger

Rosland, State Secretary (Minister of State) and Wegger Chr Strommen, Secretary General of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meetings, he underscored the need for further strengthening

the economic and trade relations as well as active collaboration in the educational and technical fields.

He briefed the Norwegian dignitaries on the grave human rights

violations perpetrated by the occupying forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He also briefed them on the connectivity initiatives being launched in

the region, which have opened immense opportunities for investment.

Pakistan and Norway cooperate closely on bilateral and multilateral

issues. The annual BPC provide a useful platform to review progress in various fields, identify opportunities for futureareas of cooperation.

The last session of these consultations was held in Islamabad on 25

February 2014. The next round of the BPC will be held in Islamabad on mutually convenient dates.