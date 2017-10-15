Pakistan nominated to IINA’s Executive Council for 2nd consecutive term

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Pakistan was nominated to the Executive Council of the International Islamic News Agency (IINA), a media organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), for the second consecutive term at its 25th meeting, which concluded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The meeting of the IINA’s Executive Council and the 5th Session of its General Assembly were chaired by Saudi Minister of Culture and Information Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, Chairman of IINA Executive Council, and OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen.

Representatives of the news agencies of OIC member states participated in the deliberations. Executive Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sohail Ali Khan represented Pakistan in the meetings, a message received here from Jeddah said.

The meetings deliberated upon the plan to devitalize the Agency and took up the agenda to transform IINA into a Federation of News Agencies (FNA) with more active role in the media. It also discussed a Comprehensive Plan of Action within the OIC Programme 2025.

The meetings also discussed the role of news agencies in member states in supporting the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem; supporting the joint work of the national news agencies in member states; the role of IINA, training centre in supporting the capabilities of journalists from member news agencies; the role of news agencies in combating the terrorist rhetoric and Islamophobia; participation in the OIC Award for Outstanding Media Professionals; and the role of news agencies in supporting the implementation of the OIC Media Programme for the African continent.