Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan wins DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis Championship

PESHAWAR, Apr 19 (APP):Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan clinched the title of the DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis Championship played here at Qayyum Sports Complex Synthetic Courts on Thursday.

Renown cardiac surgeon and son of late DIG Aman Ullah Khan,

Professor Dr. Hafizullah was the chief guest on this occasion. Vice President

KP Tennis Association Professor Dr. Farhan Abbas, another promising heart surgeon,

Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz, coach Roman Khan, officials and

players were also present and witnessed the thrilling final of the Men’s

singles.

Aqeel Khan, a Pakistan No. 1 Davis Cupper, recorded victory against

Barkat Ullah of KP Police in the thrilling final by 6-4 and 6-4. Young Barkat

UIllah, a hailing for KP, gave tough resistance to his strong rival Aqeel Khan

who is playing top level tennis from the last 30-year.

In the other final of the Under-14 category Aziz Khan of KP

defeated Hasam Khan, also from KP 6-3 and 6-4. In the Under-14 doubles Aziz

Khan and Hasam Khan defeated 10-year-old Hamza Roman and Kashan Umer in the final

by 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4.

At the end, the chief guest professor Dr. Hafiz Ullah gave

away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. A total of 30

players took part in the three-day event organized by KP Tennis Association.