Pakistan, Nepal agrees to enhance ties in education

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): The Government of Pakistan and Nepal on

Tuesday agreed to enhance ties in the education sector.

It was decided during a meeting held here between the Federal

Minister for Education Engr Muhammad Baligh u Rahman and Ambassador

of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, a news release said.

The federal minister welcomed the Ambassador of Nepal at his office

and matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.

The Ambassador of Nepal said both Nepal and Pakistan were

enjoying good relations and hoped that these ties would further

boost in future.

During the meeting matters related to education were also

discussed. The ambassador said Nepal wanted to enhance ties with

Pakistan in education sector. She said Nepalese students were

studying in different institutions in Pakistan and they were very

happy and satisfied.

The federal minister said we were always supportive of foreign

national studying in our educational institutions.

Baligh Ur Rehman also appreciated Nepal for patronizing technical

and vocational education in Pakistan.