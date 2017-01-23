Pakistan needs visionary leader like Nawaz, who transformed country in three years: Marriyum

GUJRANWALA, Jan 23 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the country needed a visionary leader like Nawaz Sharif, who had transformed Pakistan into a modern, developed state in three and a half years.

Addressing the PML-N workers convention here she said that the journey to progress and prosperity would continue and Nawaz Sharif would be re-elected prime minister in the general election 2018.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the most popular leader of the country, who enjoyed support of the overwhelming majority of the people, she added.

Imran Khan, Marriyum said, during the past over three years had only levelled baseless allegations against the third time elected prime minister.

She said that Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, gave a network of motorways, the first healthcare programme, educational reforms programme and above all the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The minister said that those levelling baseless allegations against the elected prime minister should know that the people of Pakistan fully supported the PML-N.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the people of Pakistan voted Nawaz

Sharif to power in general election 2013, local government elections, Azad

Kashmir elections and Gilgit-Baltistan, which was ample proof of the PML-N popularity.

The minister said that the opponents, who could only gather a few hundred supporters in their rallies, knew that millions of people came to the PML-N public meetings.

She said that those who levelled baseless allegations without proof could not get justice. She said that whenever Nawaz Sharif came to power, his opponents tried to destabilise the government, but he sought the support of the people in his journey towards progress and prosperity.

The party workers would not spare those who wanted to derail the system, the minister added.

She said today’s Pakistan was far better than the Pakistan of 2013, when the PML-N came to power. She said that now Pakistan stock exchange was number one in Asia and at number six in the entire world.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan effectively fought against the scourge of terrorism and it had become a modern and independent state.

She said it was strange that those who could hardly gather a few hundred supporters in their rallies, were demanding disqualification of the third time elected prime minister.

Imran Khan’s party had failed to construct new bridges, medical wards in hospitals, blocks in schools, yet they try to compete with the leader like Nawaz Sharif, she said.

Those who did not have respect for their own daughters should respect the women of respected families, she added.

She advised that those who wanted to compete with PML-N leadership should first deliver in the provinces where they were in power.