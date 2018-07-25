Pakistan needs to increase water storage as population swells rapidly

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Senior Vice President , SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday said Pakistan badly needed to expand its water storage by 2025 to avert looming water crisis and meet expected demand of 165 billion cubic meters in the country as population is swelling rapidly.

He was talking to delegation of the elected body of Environment Journalists Association of Pakistan (EJAP) who called on him.

On this occasion, Iftikhar Malik appreciated the members of the organization for their efforts to create awareness about the climate change and assured them all available support from the SAARC CCI platform for accelerating awareness campaign among the masses.

He said there was a dire need of focusing on wastage of water, terming insufficient storage capacity as one of the major reasons behind an increase in extreme weather events like severe flooding and prolonged droughts.

He feared that the situation would get worse in coming years due to lack of storage capacity.

Malik said the underground water was also being contaminated, stressing the need for taking immediate measures to secure people from drinking hygienic water.

He stressed the need for devising policies for climate change mitigation, technology transfer, financing and investment mechanism, education, training and awareness, monitoring, assessment

and management of impact and risks due to climate change.

On this occasion, EJAP President Samiullah Randhawa said Pakistan needed a strong national response to climate change.