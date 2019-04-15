ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that future belongs to technology and Pakistan has to embrace modern technology to move forward and keep pace with the world.

“We have to support our technology companies and facilitate our youth to acquire scientific and technological education,” he said.

Addressing Huawei Pakistan Mobile Summit here, the Minister said that ideology of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan needs to be followed to meet the challenges of modern times. He said those nations that do not follow modern developments lag behind and could not progress.

He said that Pakistan and China have always remained great friends. However, under leadership of President Xi Jinping, the whole dynamics of this relationship has witnessed a big change. He said both the countries have strategic economic and technological relations. He expressed the hope that both the countries would emerge as big players in the field of technology.

The Minister recalled that in 1960s Pakistan used to locally manufacture transmitters and radio equipment but unfortunately now everything is being imported.

“We have decided to establish a Media University where students will be imparted with education keeping in view the latest technological trends in the field of media,” the minister said. Appreciating Huawei for its big strides in the field of Information technology, the minister said that the Chinese technological giant has challenged the European and American contemporaries in the field.

The minister said that technological advancements have also created challenges as technology is taking over human workers and causing employment which needed to be tackled by proper planning.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddqui, Vice President Huawei Middle East Sun Kaifeng and Chinese Economic and Commercial Counsellor Wang Zhihua also addressed the opening ceremony of the conference.