Pakistan needs $ 40 bln to deal with climate change issues: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan is facing climate change issues and needs 40 billion dollars to deal with them.

The country is facing climate change issues in forms of floods,droughts, sea intrusion and glacier lake outbursts floods.

Talking to Director General of Global Green Growth Institute,Frank Rijsberman, who called on him here, the Minister said 30 percent of Pakistani transport was on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) while many industrial units have been converted to Liquefied Natural Gas.

“Pakistan has only 0.08 per cent contribution in Carbon

Emission but most affected by climate change,” Senator Mushahidullah said and added that case of Pakistan should be projected at all international forums and supported through Green Projects for mitigation and adaptation.

The Minister said, “We are facing much brunt climate change

every year” adding that Pakistan would highlight these issues during Global Green Growth Conference, being held in Ethiopia next week.

He also emphasized to keep Pakistan on priority basis in all

projects being initiated by Global Green Growth Institute.

Director General, Global Green Growth Institute said

Pakistan can increase its renewable energy resources which is cheap and environment friendly.

Senator Mushahidullah ensured to provide full support to

Global Green Growth Institute for their initiatives in Pakistan.