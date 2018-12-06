ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy, which concluded here Thursday, discussed matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training and welfare of troops were reviewed.
The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.
Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff Conference concludes
ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy, which concluded here Thursday, discussed matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training and welfare of troops were reviewed.