Pakistan navy ships to call port at Bandar Abbas

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): In line with great maritime tradition and

to further strengthen the existing warm and cordial relations with Iran, a Pakistan Navy Mission comprising Pakistan Navy ships Tippu Sultan and PNS Jurrat will call port at Bandar

Abbas on the morning of 12 March for duration of three days.

The Pakistani Task Force is commanded by the Commander 18th

Destroyer Squadron, Commodore Mirza Foad Amin Baig whereas Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan is commanded by Captain Shafqat and Jurrat is commanded by Lt Commodore Alamgir, says a press release.

Historically, the two countries enjoy cordial relations since

independence as Iran was the first Muslim country to recognise Pakistan and Pakistan was the first country to recognise the Islamic Republic of Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The two countries are founding members of ECO and OIC and

actively cooperate on international and regional forums.

The defence relations between the two countries are also age old.

Pakistan Navy’s visit to Bandar Abbas will enable to enrich from the

mutual experiences and bring sincere wishes and prayers for peace and prosperity for the people of Iran and look forward for enhanced cooperation in future endeavours.