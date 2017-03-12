Pakistan Navy ships reach Iranian Port on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, March 12 (APP): Pakistan Navy Ships TIPPU SULTAN
(DDG-185) with an embarked helicopter (Alouette) and JURRAT arrived
Iranian Port Bandar Abbas in Persian Gulf on March 12, for a three
days port visit.
The ships were given a very warm welcome on arrival at Port
Bandar Abbas. Cdre Mirza Foad Amin Baig SI(M), Commander 18th Destroyer
Squadron is commanding the PN Task Group as Mission Commander.
The purpose of this visit is aimed to promote peace and
security in the region, enhance maritime collaboration and open new
avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly regional
navies, says a press release received from Tehran here Sunday.
Pakistan and Iran enjoy close and warm brotherly relations.
These relations are based on very strong foundations of mutual
interests. As brother in arms, Pakistan and Iranian Navy ships
frequently visit each other’s ports to conduct exercises in order
to exchange naval experience and improve regional security.
In this backdrop, present visit of PN Ships TIPPU SULTAN and
JURRAT to Iran is a manifestation of this strong bond and cordial
interactions between the two navies.
Earlier, Iranian Naval Ships LAVAN, KONARAK, FALAKHEN and
KHANJAR recently visited Karachi port from 27-30 Sep 16. During the
visit, besides conducting Passage Exercise at sea, professional
discussions and interaction were held.
Pakistan Navy has been continuously enhancing its influence in
the region.
Pakistan Navy in conjunction with international and regional
navies is participating in Multinational Operations, commonly known
as Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) since April 2004 to
prevent maritime environment being used for unlawful purposes
including illegal transportation of contraband goods.
The visit of PN Ships to Iran is again an effort to contribute
towards regional peace and to make Sea Lines of Communication sage
and secure for the seafarers in the region.
During the current visit, both navies will hold several
mutually beneficial interactive programme including important meetings
with Naval cum Military and political leadership on matters of metal
interests.
Both Navies will also undertake passage Exercise in order to
enhance inter-operability and naval collaboration.