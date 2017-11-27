Pakistan Navy ship Saif visits Thailand

KARACHI, Nov 27 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship Saif with embarked

Z9EC helicopter visited Pattaya (Thailand) from 16 Nov to 21

for participation in 50th Anniversary of ASEAN and International

Fleet Review (IFR-2017) organized by Royal Thai Navy (RTN).

A PN statement on Monday said that Rear Admiral Zaka ur

Rehman, Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), represented the Chief

of the Naval Staff during this event.

During stay at Pattaya, FOST called on senior naval

officials from RTN and other dignitaries including Deputy

Commander in Chief RTN Admiral Luechai Ruddit, Minister of

Defence, Thailand, General Prawit Wongsuwon and Chief of

Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamar ul Zaman Bin Haji

Ahmad Badaruddin.

During these interactions, FOST congratulated Thai

authorities on ASEAN’s 50th Anniversary and also conveyed well

wishes from the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Abbasi to the people of Thailand in general and Royal Thai Navy

in particular.

During ship’s stay at Pattaya, Commanding Officer PNS Saif,

Captain Shahzad lqbal PN, called on Commander Royal Thai Fleet,

Admiral Rangsarit Sattayanukul, Police Major General Anan

Charoenchasri, Mayor of Pattaya City and met other senior

military officials.

IFR-2017 was one of the major events for celebrating Golden

Jubilee of ASEAN establishment in which 36 warships from 19

different navies participated.

Furthermore, 19 Naval Chiefs and 15 representatives of Naval

Chiefs also participated in this mega event.

PNS Saif represented Pakistan Navy on this occasion on

invitation of Commander-in-Chief RTN.

During the stay, PN officers and men also participated in

different activities including City Military Parade at Pattaya

Beach.