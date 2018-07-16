Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT to arrive Her Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth on July 18

LONDON, Jul 16 (APP):Pakistan Navy ship ‘ASLAT’ will arrive here at Her Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth on July18 at 8.30 a.m.

The Ship will be received by Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner for Pakistan to United Kingdom (UK) and senior Royal Navy officials.

A smart contingent of the Royal Marines Band will also perform on the occasion, a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here late Sunday said.

The visit of the ship to UK , which is happening after 13 years, is aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two navies.

The ship will also participate in a bilaterial exercise with the Royal Navy after the port visit.

Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi SI (M) will, on the occasion, interact with the media and elaborate about the objectives of the visit of the ship.