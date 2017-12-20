Pakistan Navy playing vital role in regional peacekeeping: Javed Malik

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik Wednesday said that Pakistan Navy was playing a vital role in regional peacekeeping, which had been acknowledged at the highest level by Combined Task Force based in Bahrain.

He was speaking at a special ceremony held on board Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT commanded by Captain Ghulam Akbar, which made a goodwill port-call between December 15th-17th in Bahrain, said a message received here.

Javed Malik highlighted the tremendous sacrifices rendered by Pakistan’s Armed forces in the war against terrorism and said “Pakistan believes in working closely with all its friends and allies for regional and international stability and wishes to have warm and cordial relations with all its neighbors.”

He said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Bahrain and the GCC countries and “we continue to explore new avenues to further expand our diplomatic, cultural, economic and strategic relations.”

The ceremony was attended by senior officers of Royal Bahrain Navy, ambassadors from friendly countries and a large number of Pakistani community notables.