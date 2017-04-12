Pakistan Navy playing vital role in country’s defence: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan Navy had a vital position in ensuring the country’s defence.

Talking to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah here at the PM House, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in defending the maritime borders of the country.

The Prime Minister said his government was taking all possible steps to further enhance the professional capacities of Pakistan Navy, according to a statement issued here by PM’s Office.

The Naval Chief apprised the Prime Minister of professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy.