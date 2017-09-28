Pakistan Navy observes World Maritime Day 2017

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan Navy observed World Maritime

Day 2017 on Thursday in coordination with International Maritime

Organization (IMO).

The World Maritime Day is observed internationally during last

week of September every year under the auspices of IMO, said a

statement issued here by media department of Pakistan Navy.

The theme adopted by IMO for this year was `Connecting Ships,

Ports and People’ aimed at strengthening the existing cooperation

between ports and ships for safe, secure and efficient maritime

trade and transportation linking economies and people globally.

Chief of the Naval Staff in his message on the occasion said

that despite the fact Pakistan was blessed with a long coastline and

abundance of marine resources, the country’s realization of this

vast potential had been far from satisfactory.

With the onset of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

maritime activities in Pakistan will increase manifold. This

cooperation between ports and shipping industry would therefore,

become even more important for systematic development of our

maritime sector, he added.

The Naval Chief urged that the foremost need therefore, was to

recognize this important aspect of economy and create appropriate

opportunities for capacity building of our people, especially

younger generation and the maritime infrastructure to accrue long

term benefits from our maritime potential.

While underscoring the need for significance augmentation of

maritime sector, the Admiral said Pakistan Navy was cognizant

of the need for futuristic growth of maritime sector in Pakistan and

was leading the way in raising maritime awareness, which was a

fundamental imperative.

To celebrate the World Maritime Day, Pakistan Navy planned

wide range of activities to acquaint the masses of its significance,

raise maritime awareness and highlight Pakistan Navy’s contributions

towards sustainable development of Pakistan’s maritime sector. In

this regard, Pakistan Navy arranged numerous activities including

harbor cleaning, talk show, prize essay competitions, lectures, boat

rallies, events in Bahria Colleges and free entry for general masses

in maritime gala at Pakistan Maritime Museum, where various

organizations set up their stalls.

As a precursor, Pakistan Navy conducted two weeks long

Maritime Security Workshop at PN War College Lahore, under the

banner of, “Secure Seas-Prosperous Pakistan”. An essay competition

among all Admin Authorities was also conducted on `Connecting Ships,

Ports and People – Challenges and Way Forward for Pakistan’ to

highlight the importance and necessary measures to exploit our

maritime potential to its optimum.

Events such as World Maritime Day play a key role in drawing

attention towards the maritime industry’s contribution towards

global economy and in raising maritime awareness amongst the general

populace.

Pakistan Navy is cognizant of its obligations of providing

safe and secure maritime environment. It also supports the

sustainable development of Pakistan’s maritime economy through

effective implementation of all national and international

commitments. Pakistan Navy remains committed to protecting national

maritime interests and resolved to continue its efforts towards

development of the maritime sector to help realize Pakistan’s true

maritime potential.