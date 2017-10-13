Pakistan Navy exercise “BURQ VII” validates combat readiness

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Pakistan Navy is conducting exercise “BURQ VII” at

creeks area with an aim to evaluate its operational plans for the defence of the

area.

It also includes the re-evaluation of air defence plans and combat readiness of Air

Defence Battalion deployed in the creeks area, stated a statement issued here

by media affairs directorate of Pakistan Navy.

Pak Marines and Special Service Group (Navy) are lead elements of the exercise.

Commander Coast Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem also visited the forward posts of Pakistan Navy

in creeks area to witness the tactical phase of the exercise. During the visit,

he expressed satisfaction over high degree of professionalism and combat

readiness displayed by the various segments of Pak Marines and Special Service

Group (Navy) during the exercise.

BURQ series of exercises are tactical level exercises conducted by Pakistan Navy

Coastal Command to evaluate and enhance the defence of creeks area wherein Pak Marines

and Special Service Group (Navy) participate. Assets of Pakistan Navy Fleet,

Maritime Security Agency, and Pakistan Air Force also participate in the exercise.