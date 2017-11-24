PAKISTAN Navy divers recovers dead body of child

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Pakistan Navy divers recovered a dead body of a drowned child from Nallah Samanabad Buffer zone, Karachi after an elongated diving operation.

On the request of Commissioner Karachi, Pakistan Navy provided a diving team to search and recover the drowned child, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Public Relations (Navy) here. Consequently, after a long and tedious diving operation, the dead body of unfortunate drowned child was recovered and handed over to the parents.

Pakistan Navy also dispatched another diving team to undertake diving operation at Nallah Haroonabad, Site Area Karachi to recover the body of drowned child.

Diving operation is underway. Pakistan Navy remains spearheaded to provide humanitarian assistance to civil populace in the hour of need upon the request of civic administration.