Pakistan Navy continues fleet annual efficiency competition award ceremny

KARACHI, Jan 4 (APP): Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade and Award Ceremony was held at PN Dockyard on Wednesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah graced the occasion as chief guest, said a statement issued by the an ISPR here.

Addressing the Parade, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized that an

efficient and strong Navy is vital for the protection of Pakistan Maritime interests.

He expressed his complete satisfaction over the professional competence and performance of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

He said that during last year, Pakistan Navy Fleet participated in

various maritime exercises and live weapon firings.

Active participation of PN fleet in these operations helped in improving

operational plans, material state and operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy.

Furthermore, successful missile firings and effectively thwarting

adversary’s submarine attempt of intrusion in our area is also a testimony of PN fleet’s professional capability.

Realizing the challenges faced to ensure security of Gwadar Port; the

Hub of CPEC project, the Naval Chief also lauded the raising of a dedicated Task Force 88 for CPEC Maritime Security.

He re affirmed that Pakistan Navy will continue to discharge its

responsibilities and contribute effectively in ensuring the security of maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

The Naval Chief further said that acquisition of Hangor class submarines

would greatly add to the operational capability of Pakistan Navy.

In addition, he also said that, efforts are in hand to acquire modern

warships.

The Naval Chief said that besides the acquisition of modern weapon

systems, we should also keep in mind that it is the rigorous training and untiring efforts which can provide us an edge over the enemy.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, while

presenting an account of the operational achievements of Pakistan Navy Fleet during the year 2016, said that besides successful conduct of major maritime exercises and other operational activities, Fleet units actively participated in various multinational as well as bilateral exercises and operational deployments.

The Commander Pakistan Fleet also highlighted the successful surface to surface Anti Ship Missile Firing as a hallmark of PN Fleet readiness.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to Units adjudged best during

the year 2016.

PNS TIPPU SULTAN, PNS ASLAT, PNS NASR, PNS MADADGAR, PNS MUHAFIZ, PNS AZMAT, PNS ZARRAR, PN Submarine KHALID, 333 Aviation SQN, Survey and Re build DEPT GROUP and Survey Vessel BEHR PAIMA won efficiency shields for their respective Squadron