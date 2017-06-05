Pakistan Navy celebrates Environment Day

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): With World Environment Day being
observed every year on June 5 under the auspices of United Nations
Environment Programme (UNEP), the Pakistan Navy also celebrates the
Day regularly.
The purpose of celebrating World Environment Day is to bring
worldwide focus on importance of environment and stimulate political
attention and actions for improving the environment, a press
release issued here said.
This year, theme selected for the World Environment Day was
“Connecting People to Nature” with an aim that preservation of
nature is in fact securing our environment for our future
generations.
Pakistan Navy arranged numerous activities on this day to
highlight the significance of environment in Pakistan and to promote
awareness amongst public, concerned agencies and departments
especially focusing on the marine environment.
These activities include lectures on significance on the day,
Designing of Banners, Essay Writing, Chart Making competitions and
Cleaning Campaigns in Harbours and Coasts involving PN as well as
local populace.
Chief of the Naval Staff in his message reaffirmed Pakistan
Navy’s commitment to make every effort for betterment of
environment, especially in the maritime domain. Naval Chief
emphasized that our conduct in professional and private lives should
be in line with best practices and principles of protection,
preservation and conservation of environment.
Admiral Zakaullah further reiterated that PN will continue to
play its due role in this regard and contribute to the national
cause.
World Environment day is the biggest annual event for positive
environmental action for everyone and everywhere which began in
1972.
This year’s theme invites us to think about how we are part of
nature and how intimately we depend on it. Such events play a
pivotal role in enhancing importance of environment amongst the
general populace.
Pakistan Navy has always endeavored to secure marine
environment for safer and cleaner oceans.
