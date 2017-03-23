Pakistan Navy celebrates 77th Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Pakistan Navy in unison with the entire nation celebrated 77th Pakistan Day with zeal and fervour on Thursday.

The day is observed to remind the nation of the ideals for which the country was created when the Muslims of Sub-continent declared their demand for a separate homeland to safeguard the sanctity of their rights in British India back in 1940.

According to a PN press release, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were offered at all naval mosques for the solidarity and integrity of the country.

Pakistan Navy ships and establishments were illuminated and commanding officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men highlighting significance of the day.

The major event of the day was Joint Services Pakistan Day

Parade, which was held at Shakarparian, Islamabad, and a smartly

clad and agile contingent of Pakistan Navy was part of it. Lady

Officers, Female Medical Technicians (FMTs) of Pakistan Navy, Special Services Group (Navy) and PN Band were also part of the Tri-Services contingents.

In addition, Pakistan Navy aircraft P3C Orion and Z9EC helicopters also flew past in this impressive parade. Captain Shahzad Hamid PN led P3Cs formation fly past.

P3Cs – Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, known as “Flying Destroyers” are fitted with Anti-Surface Missiles, Anti-Submarine Torpedoes, Depth Charges, Bombs, and Mines.

Proudly known as ‘STINGRAY’, Pakistan Navy Z9EC helicopters are equipped with state of art Radar & Dipping Sonar and armed with torpedoes and depth charges; and designed to hunt enemy submarines. Captain Zahid Farooq PN led the Z9EC formation.

Pakistan Navy Sea Eagle team, led by Lt Cdr Qaisar PN, Special Services Group (Navy) was also part of Tri Services Sky Diving Team. This team exhibited various free fall jumping techniques, which included complicated Maneuvers and landing at targets with precise accuracy.