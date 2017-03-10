Pakistan Naval Ships NASR & SAIF in Sri Lanka on a Goodwill visit

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP) – Pakistan Naval Ships NASR and SAIF will arrive at Colombo Port for a four-day goodwill visit on March 12, 2017.

The port call is part of the strong traditional, professional and brotherly relationship between the Navies of Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

According to a message received here, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) SAIF is a SWORD class F22P Frigates of Chinese origin. It is equipped with state of the art weapons, sensors and machinery, making it capable of undertaking a variety of maritime operations while PNS NASR is a leading unit of Pakistani Navy Fleet’s 9th Auxiliary and Mine Warfare Squadron.

both the ships have taken part in a large number of the multinational exercises and PNS NASR has also extensively participated in tsunami relief operations in 2004.

A number of professional training activities are planned between the two navies during the visit, including a reception on PNS NASR on March 13, 2017.