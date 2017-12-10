Pakistan Naval Ship leaves for Philippines after goodwill, training mission

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (APP):Pakistani naval ship PNS Saif has left here for Philippines after the goodwill visit and participating in a joint military exercise between navies of Pakistan and China.

The naval ship, built in 2010 in Shanghai had arrived at Wusong Naval Port on its first visit on November 30, official sources said here.

A colorful reception was arranged on board the visiting Pakistan Navy Ship. Rear Admiral, Wang Jianxun of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) Navy was the chief guest while Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid and Pakistan Consul General in Shanghai, Naeem Khan were also present.

Later, PNS participated in the join exercise with Chinese naval ships, which comprised of three stages – on-shore planning, maritime execution and review.

The PNS Saif, a sword class F22 P frigates of Chinese origin, is equipped with state of the art weapons, sensors and machinery, making it capable of undertaking a variety of maritime operations.

On its journey to Shanghai from Pakistan, PNS Saif docked in Colombo, Sri Lanka and Pattaya, Thailand.