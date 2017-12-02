Pakistan Naval Ship hosts reception at Shanghai port

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (APP):A colorful reception was arranged on board the visiting Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF, docked at Wusong Naval

Port here.

Rear Admiral, Wang Jianxun of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) Navy was the chief guest while

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid and Pakistan Consul General in Shanghai, Naeem

Khan were also present.

Commander of the PNS SAIF, Captain Shahzad Iqbal thanked the PLA Navy for warm welcome and

hospitality extended to Pakistan Naval Ship and its crew which is currently visiting Shanghai for a

goodwill visit and 5th bilateral naval exercise between navies of Pakistan and China.

Captain Shahzad Iqbal also highlighted the close relations between Pakistan Navy and PLA

Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Masood Khalid said that this port call has become a regular

feature of all-round bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China which is based on mutual-trust,

equality and win-win cooperation.

Ambassador Masood Khalid and Rear Admiral, Wang Jianxun joined by Captain Shahzad Iqbal cut

Pakistan-China friendship cake. Delicious Pakistani cuisines cooked on board by Pakistan Navy chefs

were served to the guests.

The reception was attended by government officials, diplomats, senior naval officers of PLA, and

members of the Pakistani community in Shanghai.

PNS SAIF built in 2010 in Shanghai will participate in the 5th Joint Naval Exercise between the navies

of Pakistan and China.

On its journey to Shanghai from Pakistan, PNS SAIF docked in Colombo, Sri Lanka and Pattaya, Thailand.

After Shanghai, it plans to visit ports in the Philippines and Malaysia.

The PNS SAIF, a sword class F22 P frigates of Chinese origin, is equipped with state of the art weapons,

sensors and machinery, making it capable of undertaking a variety of maritime operations.