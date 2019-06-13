ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP):Encouraging the green-shirts for their upcoming clash against India at Old Trafford, former Skipper Waqar Younis on Thursday said Pakistan have to give an ‘A plus’ performance if they want to stay in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

He said Pakistani players must display the same show as they had put up against India in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, pointing out that they were not really going full throttle and being a bit more watchful.

Pakistan missed a trick with the new ball, in their defeat to Australia at Taunton, Waqar said in an ICC Column.

He said Pak-India match had always meant so much to both countries.

Pakistan’s track record was very mixed, but that’s all gone. That’s all history. It’s a new game, a new day, he added.