Pakistan must invest in health sector in Sudan: Sudanese Health Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Sudanese health minister, Bahar Idrees Abu Qarda said Pakistan and Sudan had immense opportunities for mutual investment in both the countries.

Talking to a private news channel, Sudanese Minister said that to review these opportunities, a high level diplomatic mission would be visiting Pakistan next month under the supervision of Sudanese Investment minister.

He invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in Sudan in the fields of Medicine, education, pharmaceuticals and Hospitals building.

He said Sudanese economy was growing rapidly after US ban lifting. “This ban lifting speaks volumes of the role that Sudan has played in curbing the terrorism”, he said.

“Our government is taking positive steps to improve the economy and soon we will see the positive results”, he informed.

He said that democratic process had been restored in the country.

Replying to a question, he said that Qauid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the leader of whole Muslims world. “His sacrifices in creation of Pakistan were unprecedented”, he added.

He said due to American ban Sudan and other African countries could not make progress in health sector earlier. “Sudan is still coping with the fatal diseases like Malaria, Hepatitis, TB and Polio while Pakistan has defeated these diseases with positive strategies.”

He hoped that government of Pakistan would assist Sudanese government in the light of its own experiences it used in curbing these diseases.