Pakistan moves in Jr Davis Cup semis

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP):Pakistan team continued its winning spree in the Junior Davis Cup being held in Colombo, Sri Lanka and advanced into the semifinals on Thursday.

Pakistan team beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the quarterfinal. Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat MD Rakib Hossain 6-1, 6-0; Muhammad Shoaib beat MD Juel Rana 6-3, 6-0; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Ahmed Kamil beat MD Rakib Hossain, Muhammad Emon Islam 6-2, 7-5, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in the semifinals on Friday.