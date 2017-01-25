Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival on Feb 18

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Indus Cultural Forum would organize a two-day “Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival” in collaboration with Lok Virsa and Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) from February 18 to 19.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the two-day event would be a unique opportunity to experience Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

She said that more than 150 writers, poets and cultural activists of more than 15 Pakistan mother languages would participate in the event.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that during event a mother languages Mushaira and musical evenings would also be arranged.

The activities of the two-day events includes discussions on languages, literature and culture, book launches, audio visual screening, performances, mother languages book stalls, food courts, cultural activities and mobile library.

The festival is planned to coincide with the International Mother Languages Day to be held on February 21, declared by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The festival aimed to promote Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural diversity as an instrument of social harmony, peace and tolerance; and, encouraging reading culture in mother languages.

The festival will be an occasion to showcase a wide range of literary works in these languages.