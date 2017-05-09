Pakistan, Morocco sign MoU for establishment of JBC

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Moroccan Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Services (FCCIS) Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a joint business council (JBC) at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, Casablanca.

Ishtiaq Baig, Vice-President of the FPCCI, and Mustapha Amhal, President of FCCIS, signed the MoU in the presence of Pakistan’s Ambassador to Morocco Nadir Chaudhri, members of the FPCCI delegation, Moroccan businessmen, members of the FCCIS and Casablanca Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, press release issued here said.

Under this MoU, FPCCI and FCCIS agreed to set up a joint business council to strengthen economic cooperation between Pakistan and Morocco in trade, investment, technology transfer, services and other industrial sectors.

The JBC, comprising of Pakistani and Moroccan businessmen, will not only provide a forum to discuss means of promotion of economic cooperation but it will also make recommendations to the respective governments in this regard.

The signing of the MoU is part of the efforts of Embassy of Pakistan, Rabat to diversify economic cooperation between Pakistan and Morocco.

The Embassy had invited a high level delegation from the FPCCI to visit Morocco from May 9 to 12. After signing of the MoU with Moroccan Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Services, the delegation held B2B meetings with Moroccan businessmen, Vice-President of Casablanca Settat Region and high officials of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), Casablanca.

Moreover, the delegation will hold meetings with Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT) at Casablanca on May 10 and will also visit Marrakech on May 11 to meet the Wali of region and hold meetings with the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services over there.