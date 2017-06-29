Pakistan military base talk pure speculation: China Defense Ministry Spokesperson

BEIJING, June 29 (APP): Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of

National Defense Wu Qian said on Thursday talk that China was building a military base in Pakistan was pure speculation.

The US Defense Department had released a report earlier this month

alleging China of building more military bases in the friendly countries like Pakistan. China had termed the report as irresponsible and contrary to the facts.