Pakistan Mango festival held in Rungis international market Paris

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Pakistan Mango Festival was held on Thursday at the Rungis international market in the outskirts of Paris which was attended by a large number of major wholesale fruit sellers and buyers, who not only supply fruit to the local French market but also cater to other countries of Europe.

Spread over an area of 234 hectares, Rungis is among the largest wholesale markets of the world for agricultural and food products, a press release reaching here from Paris said.

With a view to introducing Pakistani mangoes in French market, famous varieties including Sindhri, Chaunsa and Anwar Rotal were transported from Pakistan for the festival. A Pakistan pavilion was set up in the market, where mangoes were offered to visitors for taste and given as gifts. Mango drinks were also offered.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque thanked the President of Rungis Stephane LAYANI and Xavier ESPANA, the founder of Rungis market for gracing

the event.

He said the festival would hopefully lead to kick start the export of Pakistani mangoes to

France in large quantity. Babur Durrani, CEO of Darrani Associates, which sponsored the shipment of mangoes was also present.

The buyers/visitors enjoyed the delicious mangoes and expressed keen interest in exploring possibilities of importing Pakistani mangoes for the French fruit markets.

The festival was jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and M/s Durrani Associates, the largest mango exporters of Pakistan.