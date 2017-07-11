ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): A large variety of Mango dishes creatively
prepared and artistically presented by the renowned French two Michelin star Chef Sylvester Wahid enthralled the French dignitaries and notables at the first of its kind Pakistan Mango Festival held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris.
According to a statement issued here, Chef Wahid, with his team of
cooks and other staff, prepared a special and a fine dine class mango based menu of
starters, main course dishes and desserts.
Guests comprising local politicians, diplomats, businessmen, fruit
exporters and media representatives enjoyed famous varieties of Pakistani mangoes
especially flown in from Pakistan for the event.
Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque while talking to the
guests said that Pakistan produces over 200 varieties of high quality mangoes which are
known for their sweet taste, aroma and texture.
He said that although the Pakistani Mango affectionately called as the
King of Fruit is exported to many countries of the world, yet it is relatively little known in
France.
He said with this festival and other such promotional events planned
by the Embassy of Pakistan, we aim to introduce Pakistani mangoes to the French public.
Chef Sylvester Wahid, who originally hails from the city of Kohat in
Pakistan, also gave a live demonstration of cooking mango based dishes and shared his
exclusive recipes with the guests.
The mango festival was jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan to
France and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
Pakistan Mango Festival held in Paris
