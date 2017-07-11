Pakistan Mango Festival held in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): A large variety of Mango dishes creatively

prepared and artistically presented by the renowned French two Michelin star Chef Sylvester Wahid enthralled the French dignitaries and notables at the first of its kind Pakistan Mango Festival held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris.

According to a statement issued here, Chef Wahid, with his team of

cooks and other staff, prepared a special and a fine dine class mango based menu of

starters, main course dishes and desserts.

Guests comprising local politicians, diplomats, businessmen, fruit

exporters and media representatives enjoyed famous varieties of Pakistani mangoes

especially flown in from Pakistan for the event.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque while talking to the

guests said that Pakistan produces over 200 varieties of high quality mangoes which are

known for their sweet taste, aroma and texture.

He said that although the Pakistani Mango affectionately called as the

King of Fruit is exported to many countries of the world, yet it is relatively little known in

France.

He said with this festival and other such promotional events planned

by the Embassy of Pakistan, we aim to introduce Pakistani mangoes to the French public.

Chef Sylvester Wahid, who originally hails from the city of Kohat in

Pakistan, also gave a live demonstration of cooking mango based dishes and shared his

exclusive recipes with the guests.

The mango festival was jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan to

France and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).