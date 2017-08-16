‘Pakistan Mango Festival’ held in Jeddah on I-Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Consulate of Pakistan in Jeddah as part of the

celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence organized “Pakistan Mango Festival” at a hotel in Jeddah, with the aim of further enhancing the market share of Pakistani mangoes in Saudi Arabia.

According to a message received here Wednesday, the festival was jointly

inaugurated by Chief of Protocol Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sami Jamel Abdullah, Deputy Chairman Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Zeyad Bassam Al Bassam, Head of Food Committee of Jeddah Chamber, Naif Al Sharif, Chairman of Fruit and Vegetable Market of Jeddah, Moatasem Abdullah Abuzinadah, Director of Saudi Ministry of Commerce, SalehNaser Al Shamrani, Chairman F A Batterjie Group, Fahad Abdul Rauf Batterjee and the Consul General of Pakistan, Shehryar Akbar Khan.

The consul generals of all the brotherly countries joined the

celebrations by doing the cake cutting ceremony to start the event.

Remarkable interest and pleasure of the attendees was observed which

included dignitaries from the Saudi public sector, trade bodies of the Western region of Saudi Arabia, representatives from the food and beverages industry, fruit importers, diplomats and media representatives.

In addition to fresh mango and mango cuts, chef of the hotel prepared a

vast range of delicacies with mango delicacies such as mango ice cream, mango soufflo, mango mousse, mango trifle, mango tart, mango pudding, mango salad, mango milk-shake, mango lassi, and mango cake, made of freshly-arrived Chaunsa mangoes from Pakistan.

The participants of the festival enjoyed such innovative style of mango

preparations, in an environment of thematic instrumental music based on national songs.

Consul General, Shehryar Akbar Khan welcoming the guests, said with a

production of 1.8 million ton per year, Pakistan was the 5th largest producer of mangoes in the world.

He also highlighted that Pakistan was the 6th largest exporter of

mangoes, exporting it to 57 countries.

However, most mango-lovers believed that the Pakistani mangoes were

number one in the world in taste.

He said there were over 110 varieties of high

quality Pakistani mangoes including Sindhri, Anwar Retaul, Lungra, Malda, Dusehri, Fajri, Chaunsa and others.

“Chaunsa is the most popular variety and we are serving the same

today,” he added.

He hoped that the invited guests, who tasted Pakistani mangoes and

mango-based products, would widely share their experience in quality and taste and help in promoting mangoes to consumers and importers in Saudi Arabia.

He also shared that the Commercial Section of the Consulate is fully

geared up to promote Pakistani products in Saudi Arabia and holding of such event is a step forward to strengthen brotherly trade relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Commercial Counsellor, Shehzad Ahmad Khan while interacting with the

Saudi guests shared that the proximity of culture and traditions between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, makes it easy to partnership each other for mutual benefits.

This provided more opportunities of interacting with each other and

increased participating in such events.

Holding of Pakistan Mango Festival is a part of such series which offers

opportunity to come closer and translate interactions it into trade and economic relations.

He told the media that different events have been planned in this regard

which will serve to increase Pakistani exports volume to Saudi Arabia.