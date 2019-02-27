Pakistan, Malaysia to enhance cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Pakistan and Malaysia will enhance cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest particularly in defence and pursue the set targets in various fields. It was agreed in the 13th round of Pakistan-Malaysia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) which concluded in Kuala Lumpur.

The two Sub Committees of JCDC dealing respectively with Defence Industry and Military Training Cooperation reviewed the progress since the last meeting and discussed new avenues of collaboration in details, said a press release issued here.

Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram UL Haq, Secretary Defence led the Pakistani delegation at the JCDC meeting while Dato Halimi Bin Abd Manaf, Secretary General Ministry of Defence Malaysia headed his country’s team.