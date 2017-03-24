Pakistan-Malaysia to collectively deal with complex geo-strategic environment

ISLAMABAD March 24 (APP): Owing to unprecedented challenges

posed by the complex geo-strategic environment Pakistan and Malaysia

Friday agreed to join hand and evolve a collaborative way

forward.

This was discussed at a meeting held between Minister for

Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Defence Minister of

Malaysia Dato Seri Hishamuddin Run Hussain in Malaysia, a press

release said.

Rana Tanveer is on official visit to the brotherly country.

Both the sides discussed the historic and cordial nature of

Pakistan-Malaysia diplomatic relations and expressed the resolve to

collaborate in defence industrial field which is a key to evolve

economic and cost effective solutions for bilateral defence and

security imperatives.

There was consensus to take concrete steps for common objectives to

further foster bilateral ties between both the countries.

Rana Tanveer reiterated Pakistan’s support for Malaysia.

Governor Sarawak state Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Malaysian

Cheif of Defence Forces, General Tan Sri Raja Muhammad Afindi, and

Commodore Arshad JS (FC) Ministry of Defence Production were also

present in the meeting.