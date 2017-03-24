Pakistan-Malaysia to collectively deal with complex geo-strategic environment

ISLAMABAD March 24 (APP): Owing to unprecedented challenges
posed by the complex geo-strategic environment Pakistan and Malaysia
Friday agreed to join hand and evolve a collaborative way
forward.
This was discussed at a meeting held between Minister for
Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Defence Minister of
Malaysia Dato Seri Hishamuddin Run Hussain in Malaysia, a press
release said.
Rana Tanveer is on official visit to the brotherly country.
Both the sides discussed the historic and cordial nature of
Pakistan-Malaysia diplomatic relations and expressed the resolve to
collaborate in defence industrial field which is a key to evolve
economic and cost effective solutions for bilateral defence and
security imperatives.
There was consensus to take concrete steps for common objectives to
further foster bilateral ties between both the countries.
Rana Tanveer reiterated Pakistan’s support for Malaysia.
Governor Sarawak state Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Malaysian
Cheif of Defence Forces, General Tan Sri Raja Muhammad Afindi, and
Commodore Arshad JS (FC) Ministry of Defence Production were also
present in the meeting.