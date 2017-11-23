Pakistan making progress in defence production: Rana Tanvir

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan was making progress in defence production.

About 100 aircraft manufactured by Pakistani industries had been sold out to other countries, he said while talking to a news channel.

Efforts were being made to bring improvement in the marketing of defence production, he added.

Rich potential was available in many countries to introduce our defence related products, he said.

“We are fulfilling the requirement of law enforcement agencies regarding equipment relating to defence, ” he said.

To a question, he said that projects were being given to engineering students to achieve progress in this sector.

To another question, Rana Tanvir Hussain said, Pakistan’s Defence related products were getting

popularity in the international market.