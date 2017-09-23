Pakistan making its strategic communication better: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Minister for Defence Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday said Pakistan was making its strategic communication better and India should not test our patience.

India was attacking on our civil population across Line of

Control (LoC) but Pakistan was giving its befitting response at Indian military posts, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and grief on loss of

lives and injurers in the Indian violation on the LoC, adding that

India always violated LoC for garbing attention of international

community and also trying to divert world attention on its

brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

He said that Indian officials were admitting that there was

no any interference from Pakistan side.

He said India is a still existional threat for Pakistan.

Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan had completed successful

operation Zarb-e-Azb against the terrorists and started the

operation Raddul Fasad against them. International community

should recognize Pakistan’s sacrifices and must give the due right

in that regard.

He said Pakistan’s developed its capabilities against

terrorism was a positive sign for the world.