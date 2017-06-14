Pakistan makes history, qualifies for CT final

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Pakistan made history at Sophia

Gardens on Wednesday by sealing a place in the Champions Trophy

final since its inception in 1998.

Pakistan brushed aside hosts England by eight wickets in the

semi finals to qualify for the mega event’s final.

Opener Farkhar Zaman played a master’s innings of 57 runs off

58 balls while opener Azhar Ali took 100 balls to score 76 runs.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Hafeez ended the match scoring 38 and 31, respectively.

Earlier Pakistani bowlers bowled magnificently and restricted

English team to a short total of 211 runs in 49.5 overs for all.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored 46 and 43 runs, respectively

while Ben Stokes (34) and Eoin Morgan (33) also batted well.

Hasan Ali bagged three wickets for 35 runs while Junaid Khan

and Rumman Raees took two wickets each for 42 and 44 runs,

respectively.

Pakistan will face either India or Bangladesh in the final. The

second semi final of the Champions Trophy would be played on

Thursday.